Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 03:15 PM

Dubai Police announces schedule of remote inmate visits during Eid Al Fitr

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th May, 2021) The General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions at Dubai Police has announced the schedule of inmate visits during the Eid Al Fitr holiday.

Visitations will be held in the first and second day of Eid from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm through the remote visual communication service, per the preventive and precautionary measures against Coronavirus.

Brigadier Ali Al Shamali, Director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions at Dubai Police, said the service is a humanitarian initiative that enables Dubai inmates to communicate with their families, inside and outside the country, in a way that achieves the principle of physical distancing.

Brig. Al Shamali added that Dubai Police have been keen to provide complete logistical support to the inmates so that they can communicate with their loved ones through electronic devices, in cooperation with the General Department of Artificial Intelligence at Dubai Police.

He explained that families should first request an online visit through Dubai Police app available on smartphones; they will then receive a text message with a link of the specific date and time for the video call. They can later go to Dubai Police official website and connect to the inmates who would be offered the necessary electronic devices to join the call.

More Stories From Middle East

