Dubai Police Announces Seven Locations For Eid Al Fitr Cannons
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2025 | 05:15 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2025) Dubai Police have designated seven sites across the emirate for the traditional Eid Al Fitr cannon firing, a cultural practice symbolising the celebration.
Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Tarish Al Amimi, Commander of the Cannon Team, explained that the Eid cannon is a significant part of the UAE's social heritage, deeply rooted in the community's memory and consciousness.
Specialised teams will operate the cannons at seven locations: Za'abeel Grand Mosque in Za'abeel and the Eid prayer grounds in Umm Suqeim, Nad Al Hamar, Al Barsha, Nad Al Sheba, Al Baraha, and Hatta.
