Open Menu

Dubai Police Announces Seven Locations For Eid Al Fitr Cannons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2025 | 05:15 PM

Dubai Police announces seven locations for Eid Al Fitr cannons

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2025) Dubai Police have designated seven sites across the emirate for the traditional Eid Al Fitr cannon firing, a cultural practice symbolising the celebration.

Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Tarish Al Amimi, Commander of the Cannon Team, explained that the Eid cannon is a significant part of the UAE's social heritage, deeply rooted in the community's memory and consciousness.

Specialised teams will operate the cannons at seven locations: Za'abeel Grand Mosque in Za'abeel and the Eid prayer grounds in Umm Suqeim, Nad Al Hamar, Al Barsha, Nad Al Sheba, Al Baraha, and Hatta.

Related Topics

Firing Police UAE Dubai Hamar Prayer Mosque

Recent Stories

Dubai Police announces seven locations for Eid Al ..

Dubai Police announces seven locations for Eid Al Fitr cannons

6 minutes ago
 Sharjah allocates 642 sites for Eid Al Fitr prayer ..

Sharjah allocates 642 sites for Eid Al Fitr prayers

6 minutes ago
 UAE employs AI-driven drones for Shawwal moon sigh ..

UAE employs AI-driven drones for Shawwal moon sighting

21 minutes ago
 UAE invests billions to bolster citizen housing in ..

UAE invests billions to bolster citizen housing in 'Year of Community'

36 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality lights up streets to c ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality lights up streets to celebrate Eid Al Fitr

36 minutes ago
 Dubai World Cup to be broadcast to record 170 coun ..

Dubai World Cup to be broadcast to record 170 countries

1 hour ago
Visionary leadership transforms Punjab's public su ..

Visionary leadership transforms Punjab's public supply chain

2 hours ago
 European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI ..

European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI, cybersecurity, digital skill ..

2 hours ago
 US federal judge blocks Trump's forced layoffs at ..

US federal judge blocks Trump's forced layoffs at VOA

2 hours ago
 Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals child ..

Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals childhood sexual harassment

2 hours ago
 Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near ..

Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near protest site of BNP-Mengal

2 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, o ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, offers condolences over victims ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East