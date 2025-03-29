Dubai Police announces seven locations for Eid Al Fitr cannons

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2025) Dubai Police have designated seven sites across the emirate for the traditional Eid Al Fitr cannon firing, a cultural practice symbolising the celebration.

Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Tarish Al Amimi, Commander of the Cannon Team, explained that the Eid cannon is a significant part of the UAE's social heritage, deeply rooted in the community's memory and consciousness.

Specialised teams will operate the cannons at seven locations: Za'abeel Grand Mosque in Za'abeel and the Eid prayer grounds in Umm Suqeim, Nad Al Hamar, Al Barsha, Nad Al Sheba, Al Baraha, and Hatta.