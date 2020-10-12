Dubai Police announces start of 6th edition of ‘specialists in combating human trafficking' programme

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2020) The Dubai Police announced the start of the sixth edition of the "specialists in combating human trafficking" programme, which will be held virtually over five months, in cooperation with the Dubai Judicial Institute, the National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, UNODC.

The programme will prepare qualified personnel from UAE law enforcement agencies to gain investigation skills and latest methods in detecting human trafficking rings.

The inauguration was attended by Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Jarman, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Human Rights and International Law and Deputy Chairman of the National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking; Hatem Ali, Regional Director of the UNODC in Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, Countries; Brigadier Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al Murr, Director of the General Directorate of Human Rights at the Dubai Police; Colonel Badran Al Shamsi, Director of the General Directorate of Training; Colonel Dr. Sultan Al Jammal, Director of the Human Trafficking Crimes Monitoring Centre at the Dubai Police, and the programme’s participants.

The sixth edition of the programme will involve 91 recruits from 30 authorities ranging from police departments, local and Federal prosecution authorities, the Emirates Human Rights Association, Dubai Airports, and national women’s and children’s care centres, in addition to 24 participants from Saudi Arabia, two from Bahrain, five from the GCC Police Department, and four from Oman and Kuwait.

In his opening speech, Al Jarman said, "The programme is a distinguished national and regional initiative that reflects the aspirations of the UAE’s leadership and its keenness to eliminate human trafficking.

In light of the exceptional circumstances imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, this edition of the programme will be held virtually, and we reiterate our appreciation to its organisers for their efforts."

"We also stress the commitment of the UAE to reduce the suffering of human trafficking victims, reinforce and protect their rights, and end this phenomenon. We also highlight the importance of reaching the desired outcomes of the programme and develop the expertise and capacities of local and regional personnel in the field of combatting human trafficking crimes," he added.

Specialist training in this field is a regional tool that welcomes specialists from various countries to join the efforts to combat human trafficking crimes, Ali pointed out while wishing luck and success to the programme’s participants.

The programme is the first of its kind in the Arab region and will take place over five weeks totalling 110 training hours, Colonel Al Jammal said, noting that it is accredited by the UNODC in GCC countries and grants its participants a specialist degree in combatting human trafficking crimes.

He added that the programme comprises three key pillars, which are developing the investigation skills of its participants and teaching them the best interrogation skills and how to take care of victims; supplying trainees with the necessary scientific and legal knowledge and the required skills to handle victims; and briefing them about the best local, regional and international practices.

A total of 146 people graduated from the five previous editions of the programme.