Open Menu

Dubai Police Arrest 49% Of Drug-related Suspects Across UAE During Q2'23

Faizan Hashmi Published August 13, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Dubai Police arrest 49% of drug-related suspects across UAE during Q2&#039;23

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Aug, 2023) The General Department of Anti-Narcotics at Dubai Police achieved a significant milestone in the second quarter of this year (Q2'23) by successfully apprehending 49.6 percent of the total number of suspects wanted for drug-related cases and promoting psychotropic substances across the country.

During the same period, their efforts also resulted in substantial seizures, including confiscating 491 kilogrammes of drugs and 3,333,916 narcotic pills. The seized drugs included cocaine, heroin, crystal meth, opium, marijuana, hashish, and various types of narcotic pills.

The new figures were revealed during the General Department of Anti-Narcotics performance review meeting for Q2'23, chaired by Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police.

Lt. Gen. Al Marri praised the remarkable efforts of the teams at the General Department of Anti-Narcotics, emphasising their crucial role in ensuring the safety and security of the nation, protecting the community from the harmful effects of drugs, and effectively combating drug distribution and capturing dealers, both domestically and internationally.

The statistics demonstrated Dubai Police's contribution in sharing 50 significant pieces of information with multiple countries during Q2 2023, such as Australia, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, China, Philippines, Kuwait, Germany, India, Greece, United States, Indonesia, Pakistan, Thailand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Oman, Qatar, Cambodia, South Korea, Laos, Malaysia, and Nigeria.

The collaborative efforts yielded significant results, leading to the successful arrest of 28 suspects and the seizure of 431 kg of drugs, including khat, cocaine, marijuana, and heroin.

During the same period, the department successfully detected and blocked 560 social media accounts promoting drugs.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Police Thailand Australia Sri Lanka Drugs China Social Media Kuwait Dubai Oman Qatar Germany Same Indonesia United Kingdom South Africa South Korea United States Saudi Arabia Philippines Cambodia Laos Malaysia Nigeria Greece From

Recent Stories

Mohamed Al Hussaini meets with Iranian Ambassador

Mohamed Al Hussaini meets with Iranian Ambassador

23 seconds ago
 2023 Dubai Performing Arts Programme to begin 20th ..

2023 Dubai Performing Arts Programme to begin 20th August

38 seconds ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

8 hours ago
 RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich 3-0, wins first-eve ..

RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich 3-0, wins first-ever German Super Cup

15 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s brace crowns Al-Nassr wit ..

Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s brace crowns Al-Nassr with King Salman Club Cup

16 hours ago
Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 sm ..

Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 smart transactions in H1 2023

19 hours ago
 CM for action against drug mafia

CM for action against drug mafia

19 hours ago
 GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

19 hours ago
 Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

20 hours ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi exten ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi extends congratulations to Anwar-ul ..

20 hours ago
 FDA to celebrate I-Day with national zeal: Asif Ch ..

FDA to celebrate I-Day with national zeal: Asif Chaudhary

20 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East