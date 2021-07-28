Dubai Police arrest gang involved in theft, burglary at car showroom

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2021) In less than 10 hours of receiving the report of incident, the Dubai Police, represented by the Criminal Investigations Affairs Department, caught a group of thieves of European nationalities who stole jewellery and expensive watches worth AED13 million from a car showroom.

Lt. General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of the Dubai Police, stressed that the team from the department exerted significant efforts to catch the suspects and retrieve the stolen valuables, highlighting the full readiness of police field teams to address all types of incidents, and noting the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs at the Dubai Police, stated that the gang took advantage of the showroom’s weak security measures, broke through its glass barrier in a record time and stole motorcycles without leaving a trace, noting that the gang comprises three individuals of European nationalities who are experienced thieves.

Brigadier Jamal Al Jallaf, Director of Criminal Investigation Department at the Dubai Police, said the Dubai Police received an emergency call informing them about the robbery at the car showroom, noting that after heading to the showroom, the caller, who is of Arabic nationality, informed them that upon arriving at 9:00, he noticed the disappearance of the showcased jewellery.

The gang was caught after their escape and the stolen items were retrieved in less than 10 hours after receiving the report, he added.