UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Police Arrest Gang Involved In Theft, Burglary At Car Showroom

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 08:45 PM

Dubai Police arrest gang involved in theft, burglary at car showroom

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2021) In less than 10 hours of receiving the report of incident, the Dubai Police, represented by the Criminal Investigations Affairs Department, caught a group of thieves of European nationalities who stole jewellery and expensive watches worth AED13 million from a car showroom.

Lt. General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of the Dubai Police, stressed that the team from the department exerted significant efforts to catch the suspects and retrieve the stolen valuables, highlighting the full readiness of police field teams to address all types of incidents, and noting the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs at the Dubai Police, stated that the gang took advantage of the showroom’s weak security measures, broke through its glass barrier in a record time and stole motorcycles without leaving a trace, noting that the gang comprises three individuals of European nationalities who are experienced thieves.

Brigadier Jamal Al Jallaf, Director of Criminal Investigation Department at the Dubai Police, said the Dubai Police received an emergency call informing them about the robbery at the car showroom, noting that after heading to the showroom, the caller, who is of Arabic nationality, informed them that upon arriving at 9:00, he noticed the disappearance of the showcased jewellery.

The gang was caught after their escape and the stolen items were retrieved in less than 10 hours after receiving the report, he added.

Related Topics

Police Dubai Car Robbery Criminals All From Million Arab

Recent Stories

Kuwaiti PM receives FNC delegtion

32 minutes ago

US Committed to Reducing Risk of Conflict, Threat ..

26 minutes ago

Wall Street opens mixed after positive earnings de ..

28 minutes ago

US Discusses Policy Priorities With Russia During ..

28 minutes ago

US Officials to Head to Brussels Thursday to Brief ..

28 minutes ago

Talks Between US, Russian Diplomats in Geneva Were ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.