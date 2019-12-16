UrduPoint.com
Dubai Police Arrest Kingpin Of Notorious Gang 'Angels Of Death’

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 10:45 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2019) DUBAI, 16th December 2019 (WAM) - The Dubai Police announced on Monday that Radwan Tagh, head of the most dangerous criminal gang, "Angels of Death", an organisation in Europe and Africa, had been arrested in Dubai, in collaboration with the Dutch authorities and Interpol.

The police announced that the 41-year-old was the leader of the gang, and had entered the country using a fake identity.

An arrest warrant was issued for him last year after he had entered the UAE. After receiving a request from the authorities, a team from the Dubai Police carried out an investigation and arrested Tagh from his accommodation in Dubai.

Major General Abdullah Al-Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, praised the role and professionalism of the working teams in the General Administration of Criminal Investigations Department in nabbing the head of the notorious organisation, involved in murders and drug trafficking.

He stressed that this is part of the UAE’s approach towards fruitful cooperation aimed at spreading security and safety worldwide.

The arrest proves the influential contribution of the UAE in fighting crime globally.

