Dubai Police arrest two managers, DJ for flouting COVID-19 precautionary measures

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2020) DUBAI, 14th September 2020 (WAM) - Dubai Police have arrested the general manager of a tourism company, its marketing director, and a DJ for organising a party for more than 100 guests in a closed place in violation of the resolution No. 38 of 2020 issued by the Attorney General of the United Arab Emirates on enforcement of penalties for violations following Cabinet Resolution No. 17 of 2020 to contain the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19.

Brigadier Jamal Salem Al-Jallaf, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigations at Dubai Police, confirmed that they arrested the violators when a video of the crowded party started circulating across social media platforms.

"The organisers, who had not acquired necessary permission from competent authorities, clearly violated social distancing rules and the announced precautionary measures against coronavirus, and put the lives of many at risk," he said.

The Director of Dubai CID further noted that Resolution No. 38 for 2020 states that a fine of AED10,000 is applicable to whoever invites or organises gatherings, meetings, private and public celebrations or being present in groups at public places or private farms.

Brig. Al-Jallaf stressed that the Dubai Police won’t tolerate violators to the announced precautionary measures against COVID-19.

"These measures have been put in place to protect members of the community and curb the pandemic. We call upon all tourism companies, local businesses and community members to support efforts to limit the spread of Covid-19, and to maintain social distancing and refrain from organising or attending crowded events that could contribute to spreading the virus," he added.