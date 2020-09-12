UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Police Arrest Young Man For Defying Safety Measures, Breaking Home Quarantine Rules

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 10:00 PM

Dubai Police arrest young man for defying safety measures, breaking home quarantine rules

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2020) Dubai Police today arrested a young man for breaching mandatory home quarantine rules, violating related laws and regulations, and posting a video on social media saying he had gone out to buy coffee despite being infected with the virus, endangering his life and that of others.

According to Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, Director of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at Dubai Police, the man has been put under quarantine, and legal action has been taken against him.

"Not only did he violate home quarantine laws, he also deliberately bragged about his recklessness and published a video on social media platforms. His irresponsible action provoked public opinion as he endangered the lives of others," Brig. Al Jallaf said.

The Director of Dubai CID reaffirmed Dubai Police’s commitment to safeguard the community from potential risks, and enforce the rule of law in this regard, especially the Attorney General’s Resolution No. 38 of 2020 on the list of violations and administrative sanctions for non-compliance with precautionary measures and guidelines put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Resolution outlines specific penalties for violating precautionary measures, which include a fine of AED 50,000 for failing to adhere to home quarantine instructions.

Brig. Al Jallaf further noted that Article 31 of the UAE’s cyber-crime law states that encouraging violation of the laws and regulations of the State by publishing information is punishable by imprisonment and/or a fine of between AED200,000 and AED1,000,000.

Brig. Al Jallaf also reminded the public that #We_Are_All_Responsible and called on all members of the community to comply with the protective measures and guidelines aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Members of the public are strictly required to wear a face mask at all times when outside the house, especially in public indoor areas such as shopping malls and restaurants, as well as observe physical distancing. Adherence to these guidelines is critical to safeguard the community’s health. Individuals and institutions that fail to comply with precautionary measures outlined by the authorities will face penalties.

Related Topics

Resolution Police Social Media UAE Dubai Fine Young Salem Man Buy UAE Dirham Criminals 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi launches Comprehensive Strategy for Peop ..

2 minutes ago

Kragh Andersen wins stage 14, Roglic retains Tour ..

8 seconds ago

Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan refutes a ..

8 minutes ago

3 died, 16 injured as bus plunges into ravine in A ..

8 minutes ago

Chairman Think Tank Pakistan (London) strongly con ..

8 minutes ago

Doha Intra-Afghan talks 'major opportunity' to att ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.