Dubai Police arrests European citizen for violating instructions, going to beach

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2020) The Dubai Police arrested a young man of European nationality who posted a video showing himself visiting a local beach, in violation of instructions issued by the police and relevant authorities via social media.

The Dubai Police warned everyone to not violate local and Federal laws, as well as instructions issued by security authorities, adding that anyone violating these measures will be held fully legally accountable.

The Dubai Police called on the public to follow clear instructions, laws and guidelines issued by official authorities, stressing that ignorance of these laws is unacceptable and anyone violating them are irresponsible.

"The law will strictly deal with anyone risking the security, safety and comfort of members of our society," it affirmed.

The Dubai Police also called on the entire community to be aware and responsible when using social media and warned of the dangers of violating instructions and circulating rumours without understanding the consequences of such actions, which cause fear, panic and discomfort, stressing the importance of maintaining safety and security.