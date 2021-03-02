Dubai Police bags six awards in ‘UAE Ideas’, ‘Ideas Arabia International’ Awards

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2021) The Dubai Police has recently bagged six awards at the 9th UAE Ideas Awards 2020 and the 5th Ideas Arabia International Award for five innovative projects and initiatives during 2020.

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, affirmed that the awards are additional achievements that reflect the force’s dedication to pursuing excellence and ensuring national security, as well as competing in international and local awards.

The Commander-in-Chief also praised the tremendous efforts made by the force's employees, and encouraged them to achieve further progress in policing work.

The Dubai Police deserved these awards in recognition of its noticeable efforts across all fields in different categories, including "Executive Leadership", "Costumer Happiness", "Innovation", " Empowering National Human Resources", and " Promoting National Identity".

Brigadier Ahmad Rafea, Director of the General Department of Administrative Affairs at Dubai Police, explained that Dubai Police obtained five awards for the "Zero-Customer" project, "Smart Alert System" project, "Student Internship" initiative, "Security Innovation Lab" project, and the "Dubai Civil Aviation Security Center" certification from the ICAO.

Brig. Rafea added that Major Khalid Al Mazorui manifested excellence skill in Executive Leadership category, and was recognised and awarded by Ideas Arabia International Award.