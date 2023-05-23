DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2023) Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director-General of the Dubai Community Development Authority (CDA), discussed ways to enhance cooperation and coordination in areas of work related to joint initiatives and projects between the two sides, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.

The two sides held the meeting to further strengthen their ongoing collaboration and enhance the quality of life for the emirate's citizens, residents, and visitors, recently convened a strategic meeting.

At the meeting, Al Marri welcomed Buhumaid and her accompanying delegation, praising the strategic partnership between the Dubai Police and CDA to enhance the quality of life for Dubai's citizens, residents, and visitors.

Al Marri reaffirmed Dubai Police's unwavering support for all governmental departments, agencies, and institutions, emphasising the importance of collaborative work as dictated by the wise leadership and their emphasis on cooperation and integration among all government entities to achieve objectives and aspirations, and enhance the quality of life in the emirate.

Buhumaid stated, "We are proud to work under the aegis of a proactive and flexible government with strong determination. We all work towards a common goal: to serve citizens, residents, and visitors and provide a high quality of life. All partnerships between various entities reflect the spirit of one team. We are pleased with the high level of cooperation with Dubai Police, and we value the efforts made by the joint work teams who share a common ambition."

During the meeting, Buhumaid listened to several presentations illustrating the projects and initiatives shared between the two parties.

These include the projects related to sustainability, the Partners for Leadership initiative, the “Awank” programme, updates on the “Thukhur” Club project, and the Esaad Privilege Card initiative by Dubai Police.

She then presented an overview of the latest developments in the services provided by the authority, including financial benefits services, services provided to people of determination and senior citizens, the Dubai Volunteering Programme, and the authority's hotline and its significant role in enhancing the protection of senior citizens, children, and people of determination. She also highlighted CDA's recent updates to the strategic pillars, derived from the future needs of society and the expected impact of these initiatives and projects on quality of life.

The meeting also discussed the Dubai Government Excellence Programme, ways of enhancing cooperation and exchanging experiences in leadership, cooperation in opinion polling and information technology, customer service, innovation, and training areas.

Al Marri accompanied Buhumaid on tour to the Command and Control Centre at the General Department of Operations, where she got acquainted with the intelligent systems implemented by Dubai Police to enhance security and safety, as well as the smart systems dedicated to serving people of determination and heart patients, and how to receive the service from reporting to completion.

Toward the end of her visit, Buhumaid expressed her gratitude to Al Marri and the Dubai Police, asserting that the Dubai Police is a model of pioneering police work in all fields, which is a source of pride for everyone.