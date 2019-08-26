UrduPoint.com
Dubai Police Chairs Meeting Of ‘Support Sector’ Of Expo 2020 Dubai

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 10:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2019) Brigadier Abdullah Hussain Ahli, Acting Commander-in-Chief of Community Happiness at the Dubai Police, chaired the meeting of the "Support Sector" of the Expo 2020 Dubai.

The meeting of the sector, which is one of the expo’s security sectors, along with the operations and criminal investigation sectors, discussed the media plan prepared by the "Information and Communication Committee," as well as methods to achieve excellence in media work and highlight the efforts of the Dubai Police in securing the international event.

Colonel Faisal Al Qasem, Director of the Security Media Department, reviewed the details of the three-stage plan, including its timeframe for implementation and ways of monitoring related initiatives.

Brigadier Ahli praised the efforts of the committee to prepare the plan within a short timeframe while focussing on key themes, most notably the need to demonstrate the key role of the police in running the expo and the innovative services available to visitors. He also highlighted the importance of quickly implementing the media plan.

Brigadier Ahli then stressed the need to implement the directives of the country’s leadership to unify the relevant efforts of various national authorities and their sub-departments to prepare for the expo, according to the required standards. The Dubai Police General Headquarters will also play a key role in staging the event and is responsible for helping to ensure its success, he explained.

