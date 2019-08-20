Dubai Police Chief chairs evaluation meeting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2019) Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of the Dubai Police, has chaired the first meeting of the General Administration of Drug Control for the first half of this year.

The meeting was attended by Brigadier Eid Mohammed Thani Hareb, Director of the Department, and Brigadier Mohammed Rashid bin Sariea Al Muhairi, Acting Director of the General Directorate of Criminal Investigation and Investigations, along with several directors of police stations and officers.

At the meeting, they discussed the plans of the Dubai Police Anti-Narcotics Department and its programmes and plans in place to combat narcotics and introduce educational awareness programmes, in addition to reviewing the outcome of the implementation of the decisions taken at the previous evaluation meeting.

Colonel Khalid bin Muiza, Deputy Director of the General Directorate of Narcotics Control, explained to Maj. Gen. Al Marri the drug cases registered with the Dubai Police during the first half of this year compared to the same period last year. This was in addition to the statistics recorded by the department on the quantities seized, those involved, their nationalities, as well as the new methods and attempts by smugglers to conceal drugs.

Col. Muiza said that 648 kilogrammes of drugs and narcotics were seized during the first half of the year ranging from cocaine and heroin to crystal meth, opium, and marijuana.

At the international level, Muiza said that the Dubai Police General Headquarters is sparing no efforts to combat drugs trafficking globally and believes that it is a cross-border issue that requires international cooperation to combat and eliminate it.

He explained that 82 countries were provided with 82 important pieces of information during the first half of the year, which led to the arrest of 23 accused and the seizure of 330kg of drugs, while the General Administration succeeded in monitoring and blocking 20 websites promoting drugs during the same period.

Maj. Gen. Al Marri reviewed the statistics issued by the International Protection Centre, IPC, which organised the programme, "Spring Vacation", which saw the participation of 195 students from various schools in Dubai from 20 nationalities, and trained in sports, horse riding, healthcare and various other activities.

The IPC also organised the 14th International Protection Forum, attended by 1,200 participants, which discussed 14 working papers and held six workshops, in addition to two training courses in the field of drug control, which saw 177 participants from various specialised bodies. The centre also held the World Day for Drug Control, which included 15 events benefiting 64,000 people and 440 beneficiaries from 34 nationalities.