Dubai Police Commander-in-Chief inspects the Burj Khalifa, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard operations room

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2020) The Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, today inspected the operations room, set up to secure the New Year’s eve celebrations at the Burj Khalifa and on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard in Downtown Dubai.

The inspection visit was held in the presence of Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Department of Traffic and Acting Chairman of the Events Security Committee (ESC); Brigadier Abdullah Khadim bin Sorour, Director of Bur Dubai Police Station, Chairman of the board of Directors of Police Stations; Brigadier Rashid bin Darwish Al Falasi, Acting Director of the General Department of Protective Security and Emergency, and a number of senior officers and security officials.

During the visit, Lt. Gen. Al Marri was briefed on the crowd management system and the security arrangements and measures to secure the New Year’s Eve celebration in the area. He was also briefed on the event’s overall organisational plan including the precautionary measures being implemented and the smart security systems deployed at the event. As part of the tour, he also inspected the medical support tents, medical isolation rooms and the field hospital set up in the area.

Lt. Gen. Al Marri said Dubai Police personnel will be dispatched across 23 locations where the fireworks will be taking place to ensure spectators can enjoy the celebrations safely. He said his visit to the operations room in the Burj Khalifa and Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard area was aimed at ensuring that the Events Security Committee and their partners are ready to secure the New Year's celebrations and deal with any potential incidents in a swift manner.

Lt. Gen. Al Marri noted that this year’s celebrations would be exceptional due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Strict precautionary measures are being implemented across all sites of the celebrations to ensure the health and safety of the public.

The Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police said the unique and remarkable security measures planned for the celebrations were made possible thanks to the close cooperation of various authorities in the emirate, who worked together to develop a unified plan that aims to ensure the success of the celebrations.

From his part, Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, said the ESC has developed a unified security plan in cooperation with various partners to secure tourist areas and commercial centers and manage traffic movement during the New Year celebrations.

Brigadier Al Mazrouei explained that all information related to the celebrations, including the traffic updates, will be available to the community through the Dubai Police Smart App and the Events Security Committee App. Alternatively, people can follow the updates on the Dubai Police’s social media accounts, he said.

Brig. Al Mazouri also urged community members to practice physical distancing and abide by the precautionary measures against COVID-19.