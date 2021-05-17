Dubai Police Commander-in-Chief, Japanese Consul-General discuss cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2021) Lt. General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of the Dubai Police, met with Noboru Sekiguchi, Consul-General of Japan to Dubai, to discuss ways of strengthening the cooperation between the Dubai Police and the Japanese Consulate, along with several issues of mutual concern.

During the meeting, Lt.

General Al Marri highlighted the keenness of the Dubai Police to serve all communities in the emirate and provide them with essential services, as well as the importance of enhancing the overall cooperation between the UAE and Japan.

Sekiguchi commended the significant efforts and outstanding reputation of the Dubai Police in maintaining safety and security for citizens and residents.