Dubai Police Commander-in-chief receives British Ambassador to UAE

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Dec, 2020) Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-chief of Dubai Police, has recently received the Ambassador of the United Kingdom to the UAE, Patrick Moody, and his delegation.

During the meeting, Lt. Gen.

Al Marri emphasised the keenness of the Dubai Police to provide all of the requirements and needs for all communities and nationalities in Dubai. He also discussed various topics of mutual interest with Moody including ways of fostering and boosting mutual relations between both entities.

The British Ambassador lauded the smart and innovative initiatives of the Dubai Police that contribute to enhancing Dubai’s levels of safety and security and ensure the happiness of the emirate’s citizens, residents, and visitors.