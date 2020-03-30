Dubai Police, Community Development Authority launch services for senior citizens, residents

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2020) Dubai Police, in cooperation with the Community Development Authority, CDA, has launched ‘Secure Together’, a community-centred service that offers rapid response to requests for assistance from the elderly across Dubai.

The move follows the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to provide full support and care for senior citizens and residents, and the close follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council.

The new service will prioritise requests from seniors to Dubai Police’s command and control centre for essential support and services including medical aid, disinfection and sanitation services at their residences.

Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police and Commissioner General of the Citizen Services Pillar of Dubai Council Lieutenant-General Abdullah Al Marri said the country’s leadership places the highest priority on meeting the vital needs of senior citizens, both nationals and expatriates.

"The initiative seeks to respond to their urgent requirements in this critical period during which we have an even greater responsibility to take care of this vulnerable segment of society. Serving the community and working constantly to ensure the safety and wellbeing of people are some of Dubai Police’s key duties. We will spare no effort to fulfil these responsibilities," he said.

An updated database of places of residence of the elderly has been developed to help authorities respond rapidly to urgent requests and emergencies, and provide them with social support and care.

Ahmad Julfar, Director-General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, said the service is part of integrated efforts being made under government directives to curb the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic and protect the most vulnerable segments.

In alignment with measures taken by the UAE’s leadership, he called on all members of the community to protect themselves and their loved ones against the risks of infection.