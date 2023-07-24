Open Menu

Dubai Police Conclude Specialised Course On Vehicle Immobilisation Techniques

Sumaira FH Published July 24, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Dubai Police conclude specialised course on vehicle immobilisation techniques

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jul, 2023) Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, presided over the graduation ceremony of a special course on stopping and arrest techniques held for female police officers at Al Raffa Police Station.

The event was attended by several senior police officers, including Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs; Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs; Dr Major General Adel Al Suwaidi, Director of Jebel Ali Police Station and Chairman of Dubai Police Council for Directors of Police Stations.

Impressively, the graduating women showcased their newfound expertise in three simulation scenarios. The first scenario demonstrated patrol drivers' abilities to navigate winding roads, overcome barriers, and perform sudden stops.

The second involved peacefully stopping a suspect vehicle with adherence to all followed traffic procedures, and the final scenario showed how to forcefully stop a vehicle using four patrol cars to surround a suspect's vehicle.

Lt. Gen. Al Marri commended the high-level performance of the graduating batch. He emphasised Dubai Police's commitment to equipping its personnel, especially the female cadre, with hands-on training and proficiency, even in previously male-dominated fields.

Congratulating the graduates on successfully completing the course despite challenging weather conditions, Lt. Gen.

Al Marri lauded the resilience and adventurous spirit of the Emirati women.

He also highlighted the importance of the foundational course, urging more female police officers to undergo this training considering its vital significance.

