Open Menu

Dubai Police Concludes 'Positive Spirit' Tournament For Inmates

Umer Jamshaid Published July 22, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Dubai Police concludes &#039;Positive Spirit&#039; Tournament for inmates

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2023) DUBAI, 22nd July, 2023 (WAM) – The Dubai Police's Positive Spirit Initiative has concluded the E-football tournament (using PlayStation) for inmates, in cooperation with the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments and vSlash Esports.

Brigadier Marwan Abdul Karim Jalfar, Director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments, led the closing ceremony and honoured the tournament champions that aimed to promote positivity and sportsmanship among all inmates.

A total of 165 inmates participated in the tournament, which ultimately concluded with the top winners being awarded cash prizes and medals.

Brig. Jalfar pointed out that the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishment places great importance on organizing sporting activities for inmates, per the directives of Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police.

"The aim is to involve inmates in such competitions, as it positively impacts their health and overall well-being," he added.

Meanwhile, Brigadier Dr. Ahmad Yousef Al Mansouri, Deputy Director of the General Department of Community Happiness, pointed out that the tournament is a part of Dubai Police's ongoing efforts to organize community initiatives throughout the year. "These initiatives aim to promote positivity, tolerance, and coexistence while supporting different segments of society, including inmates at punitive and correctional establishments," he added.

The closing ceremony was attended; Brigadier Salah Jumaa Bu Asaibah, Deputy Director General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments; and several senior officers and employees.

Related Topics

Police Dubai July All Top

Recent Stories

Al Wathba Stallions Cup returns to Romania&#039;s ..

Al Wathba Stallions Cup returns to Romania&#039;s Bilosti Racetrack

17 minutes ago
 Picture-Perfect Moments Within Reach: Experience C ..

Picture-Perfect Moments Within Reach: Experience Cool Photography with New vivo ..

47 minutes ago
 Turkmenistan presented its second Voluntary Nation ..

Turkmenistan presented its second Voluntary National Review (VNR) on the impleme ..

50 minutes ago
 PM lays foundation stone of road projects in Sharq ..

PM lays foundation stone of road projects in Sharqpur

1 hour ago
 Liwa Date Festival welcomes 34,000 visitors

Liwa Date Festival welcomes 34,000 visitors

1 hour ago
 LMDC Lahore Awarded University Charter: Lahore UBA ..

LMDC Lahore Awarded University Charter: Lahore UBAS – Lahore University of Bio ..

2 hours ago
DEWA strengthens its commitment to green mobility ..

DEWA strengthens its commitment to green mobility by joining CharIN as a core me ..

2 hours ago
 Heavy rain hits Lahore, Punjab other cities

Heavy rain hits Lahore, Punjab other cities

3 hours ago
 PTI Chief using delaying tactics in Toshakhana ref ..

PTI Chief using delaying tactics in Toshakhana reference case: Tarar

4 hours ago
 Cabinet okays Rs3.50 to Rs7.96 increase in power b ..

Cabinet okays Rs3.50 to Rs7.96 increase in power base tariff

4 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood, Congressman McCaul discuss ways ..

Ambassador Masood, Congressman McCaul discuss ways to strengthen Pak-US ties

4 hours ago
 Punjab govt to initiate program to educate schoolc ..

Punjab govt to initiate program to educate schoolchildren about sexual abuse inc ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East