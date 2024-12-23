Open Menu

Dubai Police Concludes 4th Edition Of E-Sports Tournament

Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2024 | 10:33 PM

Dubai Police concludes 4th edition of E-Sports Tournament

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2024) The Dubai Police E-Sports Tournament concluded its fourth edition at the Dubai Police Officers Club in Al Jaddaf, attracting 1,018 players and 27,900 visitors.

The event featured cutting-edge competitions, daily prizes, and interactive awareness activities, solidifying its reputation as a premier e-sports platform.

The tournament was attended by Expert Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs; Major General Ali Atiq bin Lahej, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Ports Affairs; Major General Ali Ghanem, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Logistic Support and Community Happiness; and Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Acting Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations.

The event also welcomed directors of police departments, gaming influencers, and representatives from partner organisations.

Major General Al Mansouri praised the tournament’s success, noting its growing popularity among youth and its effectiveness in raising awareness about balanced gaming and digital safety.

“The Dubai Police E-Sports Tournament reflects our commitment to engaging with the community through innovative platforms, promoting safe gaming practices, and strengthening communication with the public. We look forward to expanding the tournament’s reach in future editions,” he said.

The event concluded with Major General Al Mansouri and other officials presenting awards to the winners and recognising the contributions of partners and organisers.

Related Topics

Police Dubai Criminals Event From

Recent Stories

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities launch ..

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities launches Authentic Identity and Sust ..

59 seconds ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed attends closing ceremony of i ..

Latifa bint Mohammed attends closing ceremony of inaugural Dubai Sculpture Sympo ..

1 minute ago
 Dubai Metro, Tram score 96% in 2024 International ..

Dubai Metro, Tram score 96% in 2024 International Customer Experience Standards

2 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed discusses developments with Syr ..

Abdullah bin Zayed discusses developments with Syria’s Foreign Minister

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Police concludes 4th edition of E-Sports Tou ..

Dubai Police concludes 4th edition of E-Sports Tournament

2 minutes ago
 Real estate valuation in Ajman totals AED598 milli ..

Real estate valuation in Ajman totals AED598 million in November 2024

2 minutes ago
CBUAE maintains GDP growth projections for 2024 at ..

CBUAE maintains GDP growth projections for 2024 at 4%

2 minutes ago
 MoF announces amendments to Ministerial Decisions ..

MoF announces amendments to Ministerial Decisions on Tax Groups, Participation a ..

2 minutes ago
 IPS Congress 2025 highlights future trends in real ..

IPS Congress 2025 highlights future trends in real estate sector

2 minutes ago
 Over 45 fireworks shows to light up Dubai for New ..

Over 45 fireworks shows to light up Dubai for New Year's Eve 2025

3 minutes ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit to host 30 workshops

1 Billion Followers Summit to host 30 workshops

3 minutes ago
 UAE, Croatia explore opportunities to bolster bila ..

UAE, Croatia explore opportunities to bolster bilateral economic, trade relation ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East