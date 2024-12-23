Dubai Police concludes 4th edition of E-Sports Tournament

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2024) The Dubai Police E-Sports Tournament concluded its fourth edition at the Dubai Police Officers Club in Al Jaddaf, attracting 1,018 players and 27,900 visitors.

The event featured cutting-edge competitions, daily prizes, and interactive awareness activities, solidifying its reputation as a premier e-sports platform.

The tournament was attended by Expert Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs; Major General Ali Atiq bin Lahej, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Ports Affairs; Major General Ali Ghanem, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Logistic Support and Community Happiness; and Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Acting Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations.

The event also welcomed directors of police departments, gaming influencers, and representatives from partner organisations.

Major General Al Mansouri praised the tournament’s success, noting its growing popularity among youth and its effectiveness in raising awareness about balanced gaming and digital safety.

“The Dubai Police E-Sports Tournament reflects our commitment to engaging with the community through innovative platforms, promoting safe gaming practices, and strengthening communication with the public. We look forward to expanding the tournament’s reach in future editions,” he said.

The event concluded with Major General Al Mansouri and other officials presenting awards to the winners and recognising the contributions of partners and organisers.