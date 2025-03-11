Dubai Police Contributes AED1 Million To Fathers’ Endowment Campaign
Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2025 | 09:15 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2025) The Dubai Police announced its contribution of AED1 million to the Fathers' Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to honour fathers in the UAE by establishing a sustainable endowment fund to provide treatment and healthcare for the poor and underprivileged.
Operating under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the campaign reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for promoting sustainable humanitarian and charitable work that utilises community participation and innovative programmes, while making every effort to assist people in underprivileged communities, empowering them to live with dignity and meet their basic needs, with a particular focus on providing sustainable healthcare.
Since its launch, the campaign has garnered community-wide participation from government entities, the private sector, businessmen and individuals, demonstrating exceptional solidarity. This highlights the role of Ramadan campaigns as a key global humanitarian movement, further solidifying the UAE's leading philanthropic role and its far-reaching global impact.
Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, affirmed that the campaign builds upon the successes of previous Ramadan campaigns. This year, it further reinforces the values of social cohesion through honouring parents and strengthens the culture of giving, which is deeply rooted in the UAE society.
Al Marri added, "We are proud of our leadership's exceptional vision, which unites efforts to spread goodness and improve the lives of the less fortunate through empowerment and sustainable humanitarian initiatives. We are delighted to participate in this significant national drive, which cements the UAE's position as a global humanitarian capital and underscores its leadership as an inspiring model for innovative and sustainable charitable work."
The Fathers' Endowment campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign's website (Fathersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call center via the toll-free number (800 4999).
Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE Dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE020340003518492868201). Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word "Father" to the following numbers (1034 to donate AED10, 1035 to donate AED50, 1036 to donate AED100 and 1038 to donate AED500) for Etisalat by e& and du users.
Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the "Donations" tab, and Dubai's community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).
