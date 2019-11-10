Dubai Police, Dubai Judicial Institute launch fifth programme for human trafficking specialist

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2019) A group of 38 trainees from UAE law enforcement agencies, in addition to representatives from Saudi Arabia and Bahrain will engage in the fifth programme for human trafficking specialist, to gain investigation skills and latest methods in detecting human trafficking rings.

During a press conference held at the Dubai Judicial Institute, DJI, Major General Abdul Quddous Abdul Razzaq Al Obaidli, Assistant Commander-in-Chief of Excellence at the Dubai Police, and Dr. Jamal Al Sumaiti, Director-General of DJI, announced the launch of the programme in the presence of Dr. Boris Znamenski, Regional Programme Officer for the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, UNODC.

The programme, organised by the Dubai Police General Headquarters and the DJI, in collaboration with the UNODC, involves 38 trainees from 22 national police authorities, human rights associations and shelters, as well as Federal government and local government authorities. Three representatives from Saudi Arabia and two from Bahrain are participating in the course, the first-ever representation from the Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, member countries.

Speaking at the conference, Al Obaidli noted, "This UNODC-accredited anti-trafficking specialists programme is the first in the Arab world to teach this specialisation, to deal efficiently and professionally with everything that falls under the theme of combatting human trafficking.

The programme will also support the state's efforts to implement the National Strategy to Combat Human Trafficking 2016-2021."

The programme also aims to highlight the efforts to improve government performance based on a deliberate approach, and is one of the best in the world, while supporting the Dubai Plan 2021 to create a safer society, he added.

Boris Znamenski said, "The UAE continues to play a leading role in its exceptional commitment to combat human trafficking in the Arab world.'' He praised the efforts of the UAE, through the National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking and its members, to lead the Arab region in this area, as well as its commitment to combatting human trafficking and protecting victims.

Jamal Al Sumaiti said the number of graduates of the programme’s previous four sessions reached 110. The programme aims to prepare trainees to conduct research, investigate human trafficking crimes and care for victims.

It also aims to provide trainees with scientific information and teach them relevant laws and skills necessary to deal with victims of human trafficking, as well as the best related local, regional and international information, he added.