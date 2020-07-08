Dubai Police, Dubai Sports Council discuss preparations for return of maritime sports

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2020) The Dubai Police and the Dubai Sports Council discussed their plans and preparations for the return of maritime sports competitions of the new 2020-2021 season, as well as the precautionary measures that aim to ensure the safety of all participants.

During the meeting, which took place today at the headquarters of the Dubai International Marine Club, both sides assessed the logistical procedures and technical plans aimed at guaranteeing the success of the new season, as well as the club’s efforts to support upcoming events, in line with the government’s plan and the directives of the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai and relevant government authorities.

The meeting’s participants also discussed the tentative schedule and programme of events that the club plans to implement for the new season in September 2020, according to official procedures.

They also addressed their technical plan for resuming events. The plan’s first phase will focus on local competitions involving individual competitors that are popular with the public. Participants from all age groups must adhere to relevant safety requirements to ensure their safety, as well as the safety of the public.

The meeting was followed by an inspection of the club’s facilities, administration offices, sports committee and boat warehouses by representatives of the Dubai Police and the council, who were briefed about the club’s efforts to organise maritime sports competitions and provide related logistical support.