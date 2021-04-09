Dubai Police, Emirates Literature Foundation sign MoU for ongoing collaboration

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Apr, 2021) The Dubai Police General Command and The Emirates Literature Foundation have recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding outlining the two organisations’ commitment to improving the lives of inmates at Dubai Penal and Correctional Institutions through the initiative "From the Inside Out".

"From the Inside Out" is a long-term ongoing initiative first launched in 2017 by the Emirates Literature Foundation, supported by Dubai Police, which aims to offer inmates of the Dubai Penal and Correctional Institutions access to literature, authors, and the many benefits of reading and writing.

Brigadier Khalid Ali Shuhail, Director of the General Department of Community Happiness at Dubai Police, said the bilateral partnership is aimed at enabling inmates at the General Department of Correctional and Punitive Institutions to communicate effectively with creative writers and exchange knowledge and ensure the cultural welfare of inmates. "The MoU paves the way for further joint and shared responsibilities towards literature, as well as stronger coordination and cooperation between the two parties in terms of organising workshops and lectures for inmates in both Arabic and English," Shuhail added.

Isobel Abulhoul, CEO and Trustee of the Emirates Literature Foundation, said: "We are so pleased to be working hand in hand with the Dubai Police on this ground-breaking initiative.

It is our mission to bring the power of literature to as many people as we can, including those who do not have the opportunity to seek it on their own. Feedback from inmates who have been able to take part in the various parts of the initiative has shown they are grateful for the opportunity and have benefitted tremendously."

The Dubai Police and the Emirates Literature Foundation both recognise that writing can be an extremely effective way of processing thoughts, experiences and emotions, bringing long-term benefits for mental health, and even reducing the risk of re-offending. Reading also offers a connection to a wider world; an important connection for those who feel isolated and cut off from their communities.

From the Inside Out today has four pillars: regular author visits to the prison to give talks and workshops; book clubs for inmates organised by the Foundation team, in Arabic and English; book donations to the prison library; and an annual intensive creative writing course, with writers in residence guiding the inmates.

The Emirates Literature Foundation’s mission is to improve lives by helping people connect with literature, especially those who are not yet habitual readers. Through this initiative, the Foundation is able to bring literature to those who need it the most.