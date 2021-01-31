Dubai Police encourages public to report violations of COVID-19 precautionary measures

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2021) DUBAI, 31st January 2021 (WAM) - The Dubai Police General Command is encouraging all members of the community to report any violations of COVID-19 precautionary measures through Dubai Police’s Call Centre (901) or via the ‘Police Eye’ service. It also urged members of the community to strictly adhere to the precautionary measures against COVID-19.

Dubai Police said that its 901 Call Centre and the ‘Police Eye’ service can receive reports related to violations of COVID-19 precautionary measures outlined by the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

"Everyone is responsible and is a partner in supporting the country’s efforts in strengthening precautionary measures through their commitment to the guidelines outlined by authorities," Dubai Police said.

The 901 Call Centre, which operates around the clock to answer public enquiries, is aimed at diverting non-urgent calls from the emergency number and facilitating non-emergency services over the phone, smart application and live chat.

The ‘Police Eye’ service is a smart programme available through the Dubai Police App which allows members of the public to report suspicious activities and submit security tips in total confidentiality.

The service aims to maintain security and reduce crime through encouraging the public to easily report illegal activities and violations. According to Dubai Police, the user-friendly application allows people to attach videos, photos or voice messages and even pin the location of the incident when filing a report.