Dubai Police enhances local, national cooperation to secure Expo 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2021) The Dubai Police General Command, in cooperation with partners at local and national levels, has recently organised a meeting for liaisons officers in the country to review security plans, scenarios, and procedures for the upcoming EXPO 2020, and to check the readiness of teams and committees involved.

The meeting, which was held at Dubai Police Officers Club, reflects Dubai Police keenness on ensuring the security of Expo 2020 to the fullest extent possible.

The meeting took place in the presence of Brigadier Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah Al Mualla, Director of Excellence and Pioneering at Dubai Police, Brig. Expert Ali Hassan Al Mutawa, Assistant Director-General for Fire and Rescue, at Dubai Civil Defense, and a group of security partners and liaisons officers from 34 countries.

During the meeting, Dubai Police officials presented security procedures at checkpoints, as well as the mechanism for training employees on security devices, securing gates in cooperation with partners, and benefiting from the national service recruits in this regard.

Dubai Police also showcased the mechanism for securing Expo 2020 by different security sectors and strategic partners at the local and Federal levels. The mechanism includes three key sectors, which are the operations sector, the support and backing sector, and the criminal investigation sector.

The participants also reviewed the advanced systems and mechanism of the Joint Operations Room for EXPO 2020. They were also briefed about the latest services and initiatives that enhance security and safety for the much-awaited event.

The General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police presented their traffic plans during the ‘World’s Greatest Show’. They also highlighted prepared traffic measures in cases of traffic accidents.

Officers from the eCrime Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigation briefed the participants on the platform which allows members of the public, private and public entities to report issues and crimes in the cyberspaces namely; suspicious emails, social media related issues, hacking, online bullying, and cyber-extortion.

Dubai Police also showcased the Oyoon (Arabic for ‘eyes’) Surveillance Programme, which Dubai Police has introduced in collaboration with its strategic partners.

This sophisticated, AI-based advanced surveillance programme, utilises data analytics to prevent crimes and respond quickly to emergencies. It also helps reduce traffic accident deaths and congestion.

The Programme, which Dubai Police will be utilising to secure the EXPO 2020, relies on all cameras in Dubai being linked to one central command room, providing a fast response to crimes, security breaches and traffic issues.

During the meeting, Dubai Police also showcased the ‘Police Eye’ service- a smart programme available through the Dubai Police App which allows members of the public to report suspicious activities and submit security tips in total confidentiality. The service aims to maintain security and reduce crime through encouraging the public to easily report illegal activities and violations. ‘Police Eye’ allows people to attach videos, photos or voice messages and even pin the location of the incident when filing a report.

Officials from the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Centre at Dubai Police also reviewed some of the strategic training and security drills carried out by the Dubai Police General Command and Expo 2020 Dubai Office, along with their strategic partners, to enhance the capabilities and preparedness of police teams in carrying out their tasks and responding to emergency.

Meanwhile, the General Department of Artificial Intelligence at Dubai Police said they are keen on using artificial intelligence and enabling integrated communication with different police stations and other parties to enhance safety and security of Expo 2020.

A number of strategic partners also presented several topics during the meeting including: a presentation on countries participating in the event, pavilions and facilities, transportation plans, entry procedures at Dubai airports, Next Generation Border (NGB), passport control readiness, smart gates, smart tunnel, biometrics capture (IRIS & face image), medical services, safety procedures, as well as evacuation plans.