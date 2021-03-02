Dubai Police, Etihad Rail sign MoU

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2021) The Transportation Security Department of Dubai Police (TSD) has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Etihad Rail - the developer and operator of the UAE’s national railway network, to enhance and develop cooperation in common areas of work in a way that helps the public.

The MoU was signed by Brigadier Obaid Al Habthoor, Director of the TSD, and Mohammed Al Marzouqi, Executive Director of the Rail Affairs Sector at Etihad Rail, in the presence of officials from both sides.

Upon signing the MoU, Al Habthoor stressed the importance of establishing active communication, cooperation and connection between Dubai Police and different government and non-government bodies to realise and serve joint interests and to enhance the emirate’s safety and security.

The MoU outlines cooperation in the fields of securing and protecting Etihad Rail facilities in Dubai and reduce potential security risks as well as enhancing the safety of passengers.

Etihad Rail was established in June 2009 under Federal Law No. 2, with the mandate to manage the development, construction and operation of the UAE’s national freight and passenger railway network. The railway network will link the principal centres of population and industry of the UAE and will form a vital part of the planned railway network across the Gulf Cooperation Council.