UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Police, Etihad Rail Sign MoU

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 05:00 PM

Dubai Police, Etihad Rail sign MoU

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2021) The Transportation Security Department of Dubai Police (TSD) has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Etihad Rail - the developer and operator of the UAE’s national railway network, to enhance and develop cooperation in common areas of work in a way that helps the public.

The MoU was signed by Brigadier Obaid Al Habthoor, Director of the TSD, and Mohammed Al Marzouqi, Executive Director of the Rail Affairs Sector at Etihad Rail, in the presence of officials from both sides.

Upon signing the MoU, Al Habthoor stressed the importance of establishing active communication, cooperation and connection between Dubai Police and different government and non-government bodies to realise and serve joint interests and to enhance the emirate’s safety and security.

The MoU outlines cooperation in the fields of securing and protecting Etihad Rail facilities in Dubai and reduce potential security risks as well as enhancing the safety of passengers.

Etihad Rail was established in June 2009 under Federal Law No. 2, with the mandate to manage the development, construction and operation of the UAE’s national freight and passenger railway network. The railway network will link the principal centres of population and industry of the UAE and will form a vital part of the planned railway network across the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Related Topics

Police UAE Dubai June From Government Industry

Recent Stories

GCC-European Parliamentary Committee approves Emir ..

5 minutes ago

&#039;Suqia UAE&#039; a great supporter of UAE’s ..

35 minutes ago

More space and privacy for Emirates Economy Class ..

40 minutes ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 142,169

50 minutes ago

Doha plans to increase jobs for Pakistanis: Qatari ..

51 minutes ago

Manufacturing industry contributes to Turkey's GDP ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.