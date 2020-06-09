UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Police, Expo 2020 Dubai Enhance Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 05:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jun, 2020) Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Director-General of Expo 2020 office, has recently visited the Dubai Police General HQ, to discuss ways of cooperation between the Expo Office and Dubai Police.

Welcomed by Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-chief of Dubai Police, and a number of senior officers, Hashemy reviewed Dubai Police security efforts and plans for the global event which will now open on 1st October 2021 and run until 31st March 2022.

She also visited the Security Innovation Laboratory and reviewed its contents of modern technology and the latest smart services and AI-based innovations. In addition to the latest police patrols equipped with various types of security and surveillance technologies that are directly related to the command and control centre at the General HQ.

For his part, Lt General Al Marri reaffirmed the force's commitment to implement the directives of the country's leadership to unify the relevant efforts of various national authorities and their sub-departments to prepare for the Expo 2020 per best practices and international standards.

Towards the end of her visit, Hashemy praised the various innovations of the Security Innovation Lab, which reflect the vision of country's wise leadership towards instilling a culture of innovation among the society and government entities, and preparing generations of innovators that contribute to achieving the UAE vision 2071 and achieving the country's vision in the year of preparing towards the next fifty.

