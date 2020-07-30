UrduPoint.com
Dubai Police Expresses Greetings To UAE’s Leadership On Advent Of Eid Al-Adha

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 06:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2020) The Dubai Police expressed its greeting on the advent of Eid al-Adha to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, along with the Crown Princes, and the UAE’s citizens and residents.

On the occasion, General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of the Dubai Police, urged the public to commit to the precautionary measures related to coronavirus, COVID-19, during their presence in tourist areas, beaches and malls, as well as to follow relevant public safety instructions, such as wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.

He also encouraged everyone to commit to legal procedures that cover gatherings and Eid celebrations, which could spread infection.

General Al Marri highlighted the readiness of the Dubai Police for Eid al-Adha, through reinforcing traffic patrols on internal and external roads around the emirate, as well as at malls and other crowded areas, while calling on roads users to be careful when driving and not violate traffic rules to avoid road accidents.

He then urged parents to not leave their children unattended and not accept any Eid presents from people they do not know, as well as to follow safety and security measures at home to avoid fires, not ride bicycles on public roads, and be careful when crossing streets to avoid accidents.

