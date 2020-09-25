Dubai Police fine woman for violating COVID-19 precautionary measures

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2020) The Dubai Police have slapped a fine of AED10,000 on an Arab woman for organising a private party at her house where guests neither complied with physical distancing nor wore facemasks in violation of the resolution No. 38 of 2020 issued by the Attorney General of the United Arab Emirates on enforcement of penalties for violations following Cabinet Resolution No. 17 of 2020, to contain the spread of COVID-19.

According to the resolution, AED10,000 fine shall be slapped on whoever invites or organises gatherings, meetings, private and public celebrations or being present in groups at public places or private farms. Participants will each be slapped a fine of AED5,000.

Brigadier Jamal Salem Al-Jallaf, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigations at Dubai Police, said the violator (a female decor architect) and her guests - a group of media persons and a female Arab artist - had been summoned and fined after the video of the event had gone viral on social media.

Participating media persons were each slapped a fine of AED5,000 as per the same resolution, he added.

Brig. Al-Jallaf stressed that the Dubai Police won’t tolerate violators of the announced precautionary measures against COVID-19 as these measures have been put in place to protect members of the community and curb the pandemic.

He reminded members of the public to strictly adhere to the precautionary measures announced by the local authorities, and to report violators via the (Police Eye) service on smartphones, or by contacting the Dubai Police Call Centre (901).