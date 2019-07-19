UrduPoint.com
Dubai Police, Foreign Ambassadors And Consuls Discuss Cementing Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 02:15 PM

Dubai Police, Foreign Ambassadors and Consuls discuss cementing cooperation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2019) Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, has received a number of new ambassadors and general consuls to the United Arab Emirates, who paid a courtesy visit to the force at the beginning of their tenure in the country.

Al Marri welcomed the visiting group that included Krishna Prasa, Ambassador of Nepal; Li Xue Hang, Consul-General of China; Mebougue Donancier, Consul-General of Cameroon; Ghanim Ahmed Yahya, Acting Consul-General of Sudan; Assaf Dumat, Consul-General of Lebanon, and Ahmed Amjad Ali, Consul-General of Pakistan.

Al Marri discussed a number of topics of mutual interest with the officials including ways of fostering and boosting mutual relations between their respected countries and the force.

The Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police emphasised the keenness of Dubai Police to provide all of the requirements and needs for all communities and nationalities in Dubai.

Towards the end of the visit, the foreign officials expressed their sincere thanks to the Dubai Police General HQ, adding that Dubai Police have always proven to be one of the best security forces around the world as they have never fail to secure and insure the safety of all UAE residents.

