Dubai Police, French Police Discuss Cementing Cooperation

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 02:15 PM

Dubai Police, French Police discuss cementing cooperation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2019) A delegation from the French Police has recently visited the Future Foresight Centre, FDSC, at Dubai Police within the framework of sharing knowledge and experience between both sides.

The French delegation was welcomed by Brigadier Dr. Abdullah Abdul Rahman Yousef bin Sultan, Director of the FDSC, in the presence of Lieutenant-Colonel Dr. Fahad Al Zarouni, a police official at the diplomatic affairs section at the General Department of Criminal Investigation, and a number of senior officers from both sides.

The meeting touched on ways of enhancing cooperation and coordination between FDSC and the French Police, and the exchange of experiences and information that mutually benefit both bodies.

During the visit, the French delegation was briefed about the forward-looking vision, strategies and initiatives of FDSC, which aimed at enhancing and developing the corporate performance.

The French delegation expressed their highly admiration with FDSC proactive vision and contributing to improving performance and creating new systems for modernisation and development.

