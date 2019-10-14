UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Police Handle 1.6 Million Calls In Q3

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 02:00 AM

Dubai Police handle 1.6 million calls in Q3

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2019) The emergency hotline of the Dubai Police, 999, received 1,643,493 calls during the third quarter of this year, compared to 1,733,896 calls received during the same period in 2018.

At the same time, the non-emergency hotline, 901, received 121,785 calls during the third quarter of this year.

These statistics were disclosed during the Operations Department's performance appraisal meeting, headed by the Dubai Police Commander-in-Chief, Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, in the presence of Eng. Major General Kamel Butti Al Suwaidi, Director of Operations, Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Director of Organisations Protective Security and Emergency, and a number of senior officers.

Officials of the Dubai Police Command and Control Centre said the total number of calls answered within 10 seconds were 1,631,989, compared to 1,557,946 calls during the same period last year, thus achieving 97 percent on the emergency response indicator.

The average time for police patrol cars to reach emergency scenes was only 6.

3 minutes, with the targeted response time being nine minutes, while the average time for police patrol cars to reach non-emergency scenes was 11.25 minutes, with the targeted response time being 30 minutes.

The Dubai Police Commander-in-Chief also reviewed the statistics of the 901 call centre, in which, of the total number of 121,785 calls received during the third quarter, 78,423 calls were answered within 20 seconds, compared to 97,361 calls received during the same period last year, with 83,635 being answered within 20 seconds.

At the end of the meeting, Al Marri called on staff members to carry out their responsibilities in a timely and accurate manner, to improve the quality of business and their performance, and to upgrade the standards of work to the highest levels. He also urged the public to understand the difference between 901 and the emergency hotline, 999, and be more mindful of the calls they make to the hotline.

Related Topics

Police Business Dubai Same 2018

Recent Stories

Ministry of Economy, US delegation discuss ways of ..

3 hours ago

Winners of Arab Muay Thai Championship 2019 crowne ..

3 hours ago

UAE is one of Russia&#039;s very close and promisi ..

4 hours ago

DAFZA contributes 12% to Dubai’s foreign trade i ..

5 hours ago

Amal Al Qubaisi meets with Speaker of Montenegro P ..

5 hours ago

Dubai Judicial Institute signs MoU with UN Crime I ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.