Dubai Police handle 1.6 million calls in Q3

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2019) The emergency hotline of the Dubai Police, 999, received 1,643,493 calls during the third quarter of this year, compared to 1,733,896 calls received during the same period in 2018.

At the same time, the non-emergency hotline, 901, received 121,785 calls during the third quarter of this year.

These statistics were disclosed during the Operations Department's performance appraisal meeting, headed by the Dubai Police Commander-in-Chief, Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, in the presence of Eng. Major General Kamel Butti Al Suwaidi, Director of Operations, Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Director of Organisations Protective Security and Emergency, and a number of senior officers.

Officials of the Dubai Police Command and Control Centre said the total number of calls answered within 10 seconds were 1,631,989, compared to 1,557,946 calls during the same period last year, thus achieving 97 percent on the emergency response indicator.

The average time for police patrol cars to reach emergency scenes was only 6.

3 minutes, with the targeted response time being nine minutes, while the average time for police patrol cars to reach non-emergency scenes was 11.25 minutes, with the targeted response time being 30 minutes.

The Dubai Police Commander-in-Chief also reviewed the statistics of the 901 call centre, in which, of the total number of 121,785 calls received during the third quarter, 78,423 calls were answered within 20 seconds, compared to 97,361 calls received during the same period last year, with 83,635 being answered within 20 seconds.

At the end of the meeting, Al Marri called on staff members to carry out their responsibilities in a timely and accurate manner, to improve the quality of business and their performance, and to upgrade the standards of work to the highest levels. He also urged the public to understand the difference between 901 and the emergency hotline, 999, and be more mindful of the calls they make to the hotline.