UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Police Handle 42K Calls During Eid Al Adha Holiday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 04:15 PM

Dubai Police handle 42K calls during Eid Al Adha holiday

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2021) The Dubai Police's emergency hotline (999) received 37,422 calls during the Eid Al Adha holiday from 20th-23rd July, while the force's non-emergency toll number (901) received 5,456 calls in the same period.

Colonel Turki bin Fares, Director of the Command and Control Centre of Dubai Police's Operations Department, said they also handled 568 emails and 475 live chats from customers who contacted the force’s (901) call centre for general inquires, feedback, and technical help.

Col. Bin Fares further revealed that they recorded many traffic accidents across the emirate during Eid Al Adha. "The majority of accidents recorded were mainly caused by tailgating, speeding and failing to abide by lane discipline," he explained.

Col. Bin Fares also urged the public to understand the difference between 901 and the emergency hotline 999 and be more mindful of the calls they make to the hotline.

Related Topics

Police Dubai Traffic Same July From

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 2,819 new COVID-19 cases, 45 deat ..

56 minutes ago

Russia reports 24,072 new COVID-19 cases, 779 rela ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,528 new COVID-19 cases, 1,491 reco ..

1 hour ago

Five new sites in Arab, Europe regions inscribed o ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Chamber, South Korea explore fostering eco ..

2 hours ago

SEHA introduces specialised Saturday clinics acros ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.