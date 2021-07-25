Dubai Police handle 42K calls during Eid Al Adha holiday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2021) The Dubai Police's emergency hotline (999) received 37,422 calls during the Eid Al Adha holiday from 20th-23rd July, while the force's non-emergency toll number (901) received 5,456 calls in the same period.

Colonel Turki bin Fares, Director of the Command and Control Centre of Dubai Police's Operations Department, said they also handled 568 emails and 475 live chats from customers who contacted the force’s (901) call centre for general inquires, feedback, and technical help.

Col. Bin Fares further revealed that they recorded many traffic accidents across the emirate during Eid Al Adha. "The majority of accidents recorded were mainly caused by tailgating, speeding and failing to abide by lane discipline," he explained.

Col. Bin Fares also urged the public to understand the difference between 901 and the emergency hotline 999 and be more mindful of the calls they make to the hotline.