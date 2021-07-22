UrduPoint.com
Dubai Police Handle Around 1.2 Million Calls In Q2 '21

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 03:15 PM

Dubai Police handle around 1.2 million calls in Q2 '21

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2021) The Dubai Police's emergency hotline 999 have received around 1.2 million calls during the second quarter of 2021, while the force's non-emergency hotline 901 received 379,122 calls during the same period.

These statistics were revealed during the Operations Department performance appraisal meeting, headed by the Major General Mohamed Saif Al Zafin, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs, in the presence of Major General Kamel Butti Al Suwaidi, Director of Operations, and several Dubai Police senior officers, according to a press release issued on Thursday.

The Emergency Hotline – 999 Officials of Dubai Police' Command and Control Centre said, during the second quarter of 2021, Dubai Police's emergency hotline 999 received 1,177,347 calls, of which 99.6 percent were answered within 10 seconds, compared to 1,094,373 calls received during the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the average time for police patrols to reach extreme emergency scenes was only 2.

33 minutes, where the targeted response time was six minutes, and 10.17 minutes for emergency cases when the target was 15 minutes. Similarly, the average time for police patrols to reach non-emergency scenes was 10.45 minutes during the same period, where the targeted response time was 30 minutes.

The Non-Emergency Call Centre - 901 Furthermore, Dubai Police's Commander-in-chief also reviewed the statistics of 901call centre, where the total number of received calls reached 168,949 calls during the second quarter – of those 94.42 percent were answered within 20 seconds.

At the end of the meeting, Al Marri called upon staff members to fulfil their job requirements in a timely and accurate manner, to improve business quality and performance to upgrade work standards to the highest levels. He also urged the public to understand the difference between 901 and the emergency hotline 999 and be more mindful of the calls they make to the hotline.

