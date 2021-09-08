UrduPoint.com

Dubai Police Handles 2.4 Million Emergency Calls At 10 Seconds/call Rate

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 05:30 PM

Dubai Police handles 2.4 million emergency calls at 10 seconds/call rate

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2021) The Dubai Police's emergency hotline (999) received 2,402,173 calls at a rate of 10 seconds per call during first half of 2021.

Colonel Turki Abdel Rahman Bin Faris, Director of the Command and Control Centre at the General Department of Operations in Dubai Police, confirmed that the Centre is always keen on providing quick and the best services to the public around the clock.

He also confirmed their readiness to receive reports and emergency calls at all times, especially during official holidays and occasions.

Colonel bin Faris urged the public not to hesitate in reaching to Dubai Police via the call centre 999 or "SOS" service in the Dubai Police application in cases of emergency, otherwise the Force strictly advises the emirate's citizens and residents to call 901 for non-emergencies and general inquiries.

