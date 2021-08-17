UrduPoint.com

Dubai Police Handles 339,000 Non-emergency Calls In First Half Of 2021

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 04:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2021) The non-emergency hotline of the Dubai Police (901) received 339,272 calls from members of the public in the first half of 2021, with a response rate of 92.5 percent.

Colonel Turki Abdel Rahman bin Faris, Director of the Command and Control Centre at the General Department of Operations at the Dubai Police, said the centre also received 21,378 emails, with a response rate of 99.9 percent, adding it also responded to 25,738 live chats with customers and achieved a response rate of 91.3 percent during the same period.

Colonel bin Faris stressed the call centre has three main platforms divided into nine specialist stations, with a total capacity of 30 employees, noting that the first platform deals with and responds to telephone calls and inquiries related to general information, complaints and feedback.

The second platform provides status updates and follows up queries on transactions submitted by community members while the third is manned by employees with superior writing skills who respond to inquiries submitted via social media, emails, letters, chats, the Police Eye service and other services integrated within the call centre, he added.

The 901 call centre is part of the ‘Safe City’ strategic objective of the Dubai Police, as it responds to customers’ inquiries and provides them with various services directly over the telephone, smart applications and interactive chat services, he further added, explaining that the centre currently offers 33 over-the-phone services to community members and eases pressure on the "999" emergency hotline.

Colonel bin Faris then praised the work of the centre, which is staffed by an elite group of Emirati human resources who are working tirelessly to meet the needs of customers and exceed their expectations.

