UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Police, International Humanitarian City Sign MoU

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

Dubai Police, International Humanitarian City sign MoU

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2020) The Dubai Police General Command recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the International Humanitarian City, IHC, to exchange experiences between the two sides, and implementing various specialised training courses on emergency management and humanitarian interventions.

The MoU was signed by Brigadier Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al Murr, Director of the General Department of Human Rights at the Dubai Police, and Giuseppe Saba, CEO of the IHC, in the presence of employees from both sides.

Brig. Al Murr emphasised that the MoU embodies the vision of the wise leadership to promote humanitarian work. It also seeks to enhance the prospects for cooperation and coordination between the Dubai Police and the IHC.

Brig. Al Murr lauded the partnership with the IHC, which has become the world's largest gathering of organisations concerned with humanitarian work. He also praised the IHC’s pivotal role in providing the first response in times of crises at the global level.

"The MoU contributes to enriching knowledge in the field of humanitarian work, and it will be a tremendous addition to both sides as it paves the way for enhanced sharing of knowledge," he added.

Saba said, "I would like to take this opportunity to express my appreciation to Dubai Police for their continuous support over the years to IHC and its community. This partnership agreement strengthens our collaboration and develops enhanced humanitarian skills for leaders in various fields."

"This partnership recognises the importance of the preparedness, capacity building and training on humanitarian action together with sharing knowledge and expertise from both parties, thus enabling to work together for One Humanity," Saba added.

As per the memorandum, IHC will conduct several specialised training courses in the field of humanitarian work for the employees of Dubai Police, to equip and qualify them with the necessary skills to deal with emergencies and humanitarian intervention.

It also provides guidelines for the exchange of experiences in the field of excellence, leadership, awards, and best practices applied to achieve the best results at the institutional level. A number of joint work teams and committees will also be formed to work on achieving the goals of the memorandum.

Related Topics

World Police Exchange Dubai Islamabad High Court From Agreement Best

Recent Stories

Salman Ali Agha fined 40 per cent match-fee for sh ..

3 minutes ago

UN calls upon India, Pakistan to reduce tensions

38 minutes ago

Bahrain says it won't allow imports from Israeli s ..

1 hour ago

Protesting Polish Farmers Block Major Traffic Inte ..

48 minutes ago

Rights of special persons to be ensured: CM aide

48 minutes ago

Punjab-C, KP-A enter into semi-finals of U16 Hocke ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.