Dubai Police, International Humanitarian City sign MoU

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2020) The Dubai Police General Command recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the International Humanitarian City, IHC, to exchange experiences between the two sides, and implementing various specialised training courses on emergency management and humanitarian interventions.

The MoU was signed by Brigadier Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al Murr, Director of the General Department of Human Rights at the Dubai Police, and Giuseppe Saba, CEO of the IHC, in the presence of employees from both sides.

Brig. Al Murr emphasised that the MoU embodies the vision of the wise leadership to promote humanitarian work. It also seeks to enhance the prospects for cooperation and coordination between the Dubai Police and the IHC.

Brig. Al Murr lauded the partnership with the IHC, which has become the world's largest gathering of organisations concerned with humanitarian work. He also praised the IHC’s pivotal role in providing the first response in times of crises at the global level.

"The MoU contributes to enriching knowledge in the field of humanitarian work, and it will be a tremendous addition to both sides as it paves the way for enhanced sharing of knowledge," he added.

Saba said, "I would like to take this opportunity to express my appreciation to Dubai Police for their continuous support over the years to IHC and its community. This partnership agreement strengthens our collaboration and develops enhanced humanitarian skills for leaders in various fields."

"This partnership recognises the importance of the preparedness, capacity building and training on humanitarian action together with sharing knowledge and expertise from both parties, thus enabling to work together for One Humanity," Saba added.

As per the memorandum, IHC will conduct several specialised training courses in the field of humanitarian work for the employees of Dubai Police, to equip and qualify them with the necessary skills to deal with emergencies and humanitarian intervention.

It also provides guidelines for the exchange of experiences in the field of excellence, leadership, awards, and best practices applied to achieve the best results at the institutional level. A number of joint work teams and committees will also be formed to work on achieving the goals of the memorandum.