Dubai Police, Iraqi Ministry Of Interior Discuss Enhancing Collaboration

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2021) A delegation from Iraq's Ministry of Interior recently visited the Dubai Police General Command headquarters to discuss ways of cementing collaboration and coordination between both entities.

The Iraqi delegation was received by Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs at the Dubai Police, and several senior police officers and employees.

During the meeting, Al Mansouri stressed the keenness of the Dubai Police General Command to build bridges of communication and cooperation with its counterparts of law enforcement agencies to serve the public interest.

The Iraqi delegation thanked the Dubai Police officials for the warm reception and praised the achievements of the force in areas related to combatting crime and apprehending perpetrators.

They also expressed their admiration for the force in adopting the latest tech solutions and harnessing artificial intelligence in its programmes to prevent crime and maintain the security of society and ensure the happiness of the community.

Before the end of the visit, officials from both sides exchanged commemorative shields and photographs.

