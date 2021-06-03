Dubai Police issue 10,745 fines for violation of precautionary measures

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2021) As part of its efforts to ensure compliance with COVID-19 precautionary measures, Dubai Police fined 10,745 people in the jurisdiction area of Bur Dubai Police Station from November 2020 to May 2021.

Those who were fined failed to adhere to the safety and precautionary measures against COVID-19, including wearing facemasks in public and private transportation, ensuring social distancing between passengers in the vehicles, as well as limiting the number of people in a vehicle to half its capacity.

According to the Director of Bur Dubai Police Station, Brigadier Abdullah Khadem Al Sorour, these violations were recorded while monitoring three designated areas in Bur Dubai, where 24,900 people and 96,885 vehicles underwent a thorough inspection to ensure their adherence to the new precautionary measures.

Brig. bin Sorour stressed that all violators are to be fined as per resolution No. (38) of 2020 issued by the UAE Attorney-General following Cabinet Decision No. 17 of 2020 regarding the implementation of regulations for spreading communicable diseases.

The Director of Bur Dubai Police Station called on members of the public to comply with the precautionary measures to protect themselves and others, indicating that no violation will be tolerated.