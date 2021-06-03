UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Police Issue 10,745 Fines For Violation Of Precautionary Measures

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 10:30 PM

Dubai Police issue 10,745 fines for violation of precautionary measures

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2021) As part of its efforts to ensure compliance with COVID-19 precautionary measures, Dubai Police fined 10,745 people in the jurisdiction area of Bur Dubai Police Station from November 2020 to May 2021.

Those who were fined failed to adhere to the safety and precautionary measures against COVID-19, including wearing facemasks in public and private transportation, ensuring social distancing between passengers in the vehicles, as well as limiting the number of people in a vehicle to half its capacity.

According to the Director of Bur Dubai Police Station, Brigadier Abdullah Khadem Al Sorour, these violations were recorded while monitoring three designated areas in Bur Dubai, where 24,900 people and 96,885 vehicles underwent a thorough inspection to ensure their adherence to the new precautionary measures.

Brig. bin Sorour stressed that all violators are to be fined as per resolution No. (38) of 2020 issued by the UAE Attorney-General following Cabinet Decision No. 17 of 2020 regarding the implementation of regulations for spreading communicable diseases.

The Director of Bur Dubai Police Station called on members of the public to comply with the precautionary measures to protect themselves and others, indicating that no violation will be tolerated.

Related Topics

Resolution Police Police Station UAE Dubai Vehicles Vehicle May November 2020 All From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Arizona's Alleged Plan to Use Nazi-Era Gas for Dea ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow Expresses Protest to Japan's Embassy Over T ..

2 minutes ago

Net investments of non-Arabs hit AED3.255 bn in fi ..

46 minutes ago

Ajman University concludes Commencement Ceremony 2 ..

47 minutes ago

Exports increasing day by day due to prudent polic ..

2 minutes ago

PML-N's bad economic policies caused loss of $ 20 ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.