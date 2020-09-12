UrduPoint.com
Dubai Police Issue Violations And Warnings To COVID-19 Protocol Offenders

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 11:30 PM

Dubai Police issue violations and warnings to COVID-19 protocol offenders

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2020) The Dubai Police General Headquarters has emphasised its commitment to monitoring violations of precautionary measures outlined by the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the safety of the community.

Dubai Police stressed that the fines and penalties specified in the Attorney General’s Resolution No. (38) of 2020 and the amendments outlined in Resolution No. (54) of 2020 will be applied to all violators.

As part of its efforts to ensure compliance with COVID-19 precautionary measures, Dubai Police issued 141 violations and 1,422 warnings in four shopping malls in the emirate on a single day (Friday, 11 September), following inspections carried out by police officers and volunteers.

Dubai Police issued four violations and 542 warnings while monitoring compliance with preventive measures and social distancing rules at the Mall of the Emirates. It also issued 92 violations and 620 warnings at four locations in Dubai Mall. In addition, Dubai Police issued nine violations and 90 warnings and instructions in Mirdif City Centre to prevent overcrowding in four locations in the facility.

Dubai Police also issued 36 violations and 170 warnings regarding overcrowding at five locations in Dubai Festival City Mall.

