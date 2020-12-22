Dubai Police launch anti-speeding campaign

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2020) The Dubai Police General Command has recently launched a traffic campaign against speeding, under the slogan "Don’t let speeding turn you into a killer".

The 30-day campaign aims at raising awareness on the dangers of exceeding speed limits among members of the public.

Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said the Dubai Police's priority is to reduce road traffic death rate in the emirate, pointing out that the force has been taking all necessary procedures to decrease the number of injuries and prevent the physical and moral damages.

"We have been targeted those who use roads the most, including taxi drivers and individuals working in local businesses and road patrols, through utilizing best monitoring technologies, raising the public's awareness, implementing prevention procedures, activating community policing and Intensifying traffic campaigns", Brig.

Al Mazroei added "Adhering to the precautionary measures against COVID- 19 pandemic, the campaign, in coordination with government and private entities, will be conducting awareness sessions remotely. In addition to educating the largest possible number of motorists through various social media channels, audio-visual broadcasting media, awareness e-mails and road billboards, and other means", Brig. Al Mazroei announced.

Brig. Al Mazrouei confirmed that over the last 11 months, 20 traffic accidents caused by speeding had taken place which left four dead ten injured, compared to 26 accidents in 2019 that led to the death of seven people and the injury of 20.

The Director of the General Department of Traffic urges motorists to adhere and traffic laws and abide by speed limits.