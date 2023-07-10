Open Menu

Dubai Police Launch Second Edition Of Electronic Games Championship

Muhammad Irfan Published July 10, 2023 | 08:45 PM

Dubai Police launch second edition of Electronic Games Championship

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jul, 2023) The Dubai Police, represented by the General Department of Criminal Investigation, has announced the commencement of the second edition of the 'Dubai Police Electronic Games Championship', which will be held at the Dubai Police Officers Club in Al Jaddaf.

This announcement was made during a press conference held at the Dubai Mall, attended by a number of officers, journalists, and online games enthusiasts.

Major Abdullah Al Shehi, Deputy Director of the Anti-Cybercrime Department, emphasised that the championship, which is sponsored by Dubai Police’s Esaad Centre, aligns with the continuous activities carried out by the Dubai Police aimed at increasing community awareness, particularly for the younger generation.

"The championship is organised in collaboration with Que Club, Four04, UAE Smashers, and Teleoise, adding to the thrill of competition and providing meaningful engagement for participants during their leisure time," Al Shehi added.

He further underscored the importance of balanced electronic gaming and the necessity to stay clear of its negative implications, particularly concerning drug promotion, psychotropic substances, and medically addictive drugs that could detrimentally affect users, their families, and society.

Manal Ibrahim Haji, Director of the Security Media Department, clarified the championship's objectives and its focus on raising security awareness against cybercrime and online dangers.

"Our aim is to promote a balanced culture of dealing with electronic games, encourage the preservation of general and mental health among users by practising moderation in gaming, and raise awareness about the importance of maintaining privacy. We urge participants not to share information, data, or images with strangers through game conversations. The event also seeks to increase knowledge about common cybercrimes associated with this type of games and raise awareness about electronic financial transactions," she said.

Lieutenant Saeed Al Marri, of the Organising Committee, revealed that the championship's prize pool is 120,000 AED.

"Participants can register by scanning the Quick Response (QR) code, which will be announced via the Dubai Police's social media platforms. The competitions will be held across popular games, including "VALORANT", "FIFA 23", and "Super Smash Bros Ultimate"," Al Marri said.

More Stories From Middle East