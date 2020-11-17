Dubai Police launches 3rd edition of "Capture the Flag" Competition on Friday

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2020) Under the patronage of Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, the third edition of the "Capture the Flag", CTF, competition will kick off on Friday, 20th November until Saturday 21st November, 2020.

The competition, which has been organised by the General Department of Criminal Investigation, CID, is designed to challenge cybersecurity enthusiasts and IT and science professionals and highlight the skills and abilities of participants in tackling cybercrime attacks through the use of the latest technology, allowing them to take on challenges in a competitive competition.

The organising committee indicated that Wednesday, 18th November, will be the deadline to register for the 3rd edition via the website https://dp.ctf.ae.

The first three winners in the competition, which is sponsored by Trend Micro MMEA, will receive cash and in-kind prizes.

"For the first time, the competition results and competitors' scores will be available for people to track live through the link "score.ctf.ae", the organisers added.

Brigadier Jamal Salem Al-Jallaf, Director of the CID, said the competition receives the attention and follow-up of Lt. Gen. Al Marri, who always underlines the importance of launching such activities and competitions to draw the attention of the young generation to vital fields such as science technology, innovation, information technology and other disciplines that help shape the future and keep them abreast of developments and global acceleration in the field of science and electronic knowledge, and artificial intelligence.

Captain Abdullah Al Shehhi, Deputy Director of the Cybercrime Department at the CID, said the third edition of the competition has been organised virtually to attract the largest number of participants while adhering to the announced precautionary measures against COVID-19.

Dr. Moataz Bin Ali, Vice President, Trend Micro, middle East and North Africa, said that the competition is an ideal platform to engage youth and enhance their digital skills, develop the next generation of cybersecurity talent, and foster creative problem-solving with real-world cybersecurity case studies. Trend Micro’s partnership with the Dubai Police is aligned with our mission to make the world safe for exchanging digital information and with the Dubai Cyber Security Strategy in developing an international collaboration that can ensure a cyber-smart, secure, and resilient nation."