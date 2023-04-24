UrduPoint.com

Dubai Police Launches ‘Mariners' Meet’ Initiative To Strengthen Communication With Maritime Sector

Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Dubai Police launches ‘Mariners&#039; Meet’ initiative to strengthen communication with maritime sector

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Apr, 2023) The Dubai Police, represented by the Ports Police Station, in collaboration with Dubai Neighbourhood Councils, has launched the "Mariners' Meet" initiative.
This initiative enhances communication with the maritime community, including fishermen, residents of the areas, strategic partners involved in the maritime sector, and officials of private and government clubs in the emirate at the Umm Suqeim Majlis.

Colonel Dr. Hassan Suhail Al Suwaidi, Director of the Ports Police Station, emphasised that the initiative is driven by the station’s commitment, under the guidance of Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and the follow-up of Major General Pilot Ahmed Mohammed Bin Thani, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Ports Affairs, to monitor the outcomes of the initiatives and services provided by the Ports Police Station to the public, particularly those working in the maritime sector.

“The initiative also ensures that fishermen, mariners, and sea-goers are familiar with Dubai Police communication channels in case of inquiries, suggestions, or emergencies,” he said.

Al Suwaidi added that the meeting would be held in the presence of strategic partners involved in the maritime sector, as all parties work under an integrated security service system.

“These meetings will be held regularly to address the needs of fishermen and mariners, provide explanations about the services of the Ports Police Station, and highlight important communication channels, such as the 'Sail Safely' service on the Dubai Police Smart App, enhancing the security of fishermen at sea, especially with its unique features such as maritime distress calls, trip tracking, late-trip warnings, diving area identification, and trip sharing,” he continued.

The meeting also touched upon the maritime security initiative "Yazwa," launched by the Dubai Police to enhance the security of coastal and local ports and marine clubs in the emirate and to address any negative phenomena in collaboration with strategic partners by engaging community volunteers in securing and preserving their community's safety.

Al Suwaidi confirmed that the initiative received a positive response from the community, with volunteers eager to offer their services to the Dubai Police and suggest improvements to the maritime security system in the emirate.

At the end of the event, Al Suwaidi thanked all attendees, including partners and citizens, emphasising the importance of their cooperation in developing suggestions and recommendations that elevate the quality of life in Dubai, particularly in the maritime sector.

He also honoured the strategic partners of the Dubai Police involved in the maritime sector, including DP World, Dubai Customs, the General Directorate of Civil Defence in Dubai, the Dubai Ambulance Services, and the Dubai Coast Guard. Volunteers participating in the "Yazwa" initiative were also honoured.

Related Topics

World Police Police Station Dubai Event All From Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler commits AED 100 million to combat to ..

Sharjah Ruler commits AED 100 million to combat tower fires

35 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Mohammed Shahabuddin on h ..

UAE leaders congratulate Mohammed Shahabuddin on his inauguration as President o ..

2 hours ago
 Arabian Travel Market&#039;s 30th edition focuses ..

Arabian Travel Market&#039;s 30th edition focuses on technology with 54.7% more ..

2 hours ago
 Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant’s Unit 2 back onlin ..

Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant’s Unit 2 back online to provide continuous clean ..

3 hours ago
 Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi receives French J ..

Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi receives French Judicial School Delegation

3 hours ago
 Over 200 students from 24 countries to participate ..

Over 200 students from 24 countries to participate in NYUAD Hackathon for Social ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.