Dubai Police obtains GC-Mark certification in crisis management

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2021) In recognition of the tremendous preventative measures taken to protect its employees, customers, and other stakeholders from infection and other adverse impacts in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dubai Police General Command has recently been awarded the Global Conformity Mark (GC-Mark) for crisis management.

With this certification, Dubai Police reinforces its position as one of the long-standing organisations and institutions that apply the best international practices and standards through proactive and contingency plans to minimise negative impacts on the continuity of its operations.

Following a rigorous assessment conducted by a multi-disciplinary team of DQS (one of the leading certification bodies for management systems worldwide) and IQNet Association assessors, Major General Dr. Abdul Quddus Abdul Razzaq Al Obaidly, Assistant Commandant for Excellence and Pioneering at Dubai Police, received the GC-Mark Certificate in Crisis Management from Dr Amro Taleb, Managing Director of CanaGulf International Standardisation.

Major General Al Obaidly emphasised that such international recognition is in line with the leadership’s vision to seek excellence at the highest levels and in all fields, and it helps consolidate the force’s leading position in the crisis management field.

"Obtaining such accreditations and awards confirm the competitiveness of Dubai Police," he said.

Colonel Ahmed Bourguiba, Director of the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Centre at Dubai Police, pointed out that the centre’s success in obtaining this accreditation is the outcome of the force’s tireless efforts to protect its employees, customers, and other stakeholders from infection and other adverse impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. "This recognition reaffirms the centre’s keenness to develop work systems and utilise the latest systems and tools to meet best international standards in all aspects," he added.

Dr. Taleb congratulated the Dubai Police General Command and its employees for obtaining the European certificate, noting that Dubai Police is one of the forerunners in the field of quality, distinction and leadership. "This reflects the Dubai Police’s excellence in pursuing regional and local awards, and its keenness on ensuring the happiness of society by providing high-end services that exceed expectations," he said.