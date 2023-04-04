Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Dubai Police Obtains International Recognition Certificate From BHS

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Dubai Police obtains international recognition certificate from BHS

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2023) DUBAI, 4th April, 2023 (WAM) – The Dubai Mounted Police has received an international recognition certificate from the British Horse Society (BHS) for its work systems for training workers and horses, human resources mechanisms, occupational safety, and work procedures. This recognition makes Dubai Police the first law enforcement agency to achieve this prestigious global recognition.

Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lt. General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, expressed his appreciation for the outstanding achievement of the Dubai Police General Command, represented by the Mounted Police Station. He acknowledged the station's employees for their efforts in obtaining the international recognition certificate in health and safety standards and work procedures concerning the management and operation of the stables. Lt. Gen Al Marri emphasised that obtaining such an international recognition certificate confirms the keenness of the Dubai Police to apply the best standards and specifications to achieve pioneering and institutional excellence in various fields.

Expert Dr. Major General Muhammad Issa Al Adhb, Director of the Mounted Police Station, said that this global achievement was a result of the constant and unlimited support of the force, under the directions of Lt. Gen. Al Marri and the follow-up of Major General Expert Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation. The achievement aims to achieve leadership in institutional work per the best practices and international competitive standards, in all sectors of the Dubai Police, including the Mounted Police Station. He added that the Mounted Police Station always strives to excel and improve the capabilities of its employees and develop their job performance utilising the latest methods and techniques per international standards and specifications.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Dubai Job April Criminals All From Best

Recent Stories

UAE Pro League announces winners of &#039;Fans&#03 ..

UAE Pro League announces winners of &#039;Fans&#039; League&#039; Awards during ..

9 minutes ago
 Bloom Holding starts enabling works at Phase II of ..

Bloom Holding starts enabling works at Phase II of Bloom Living, Toledo

9 minutes ago
 Federal Cabinet rejects Supreme Court’s verdict ..

Federal Cabinet rejects Supreme Court’s verdict on Punjab, KP elections

10 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi to host two ODIs against New Zealand

Rawalpindi to host two ODIs against New Zealand

34 minutes ago
 Bardana Mobile App Registers more than 235,000 Far ..

Bardana Mobile App Registers more than 235,000 Farmers

1 hour ago
 ERC organises group Iftar for several cancer patie ..

ERC organises group Iftar for several cancer patients, their families in Latakia

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.