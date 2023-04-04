Dubai Police obtains international recognition certificate from BHS

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2023) DUBAI, 4th April, 2023 (WAM) – The Dubai Mounted Police has received an international recognition certificate from the British Horse Society (BHS) for its work systems for training workers and horses, human resources mechanisms, occupational safety, and work procedures. This recognition makes Dubai Police the first law enforcement agency to achieve this prestigious global recognition.

Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lt. General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, expressed his appreciation for the outstanding achievement of the Dubai Police General Command, represented by the Mounted Police Station. He acknowledged the station's employees for their efforts in obtaining the international recognition certificate in health and safety standards and work procedures concerning the management and operation of the stables. Lt. Gen Al Marri emphasised that obtaining such an international recognition certificate confirms the keenness of the Dubai Police to apply the best standards and specifications to achieve pioneering and institutional excellence in various fields.

Expert Dr. Major General Muhammad Issa Al Adhb, Director of the Mounted Police Station, said that this global achievement was a result of the constant and unlimited support of the force, under the directions of Lt. Gen. Al Marri and the follow-up of Major General Expert Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation. The achievement aims to achieve leadership in institutional work per the best practices and international competitive standards, in all sectors of the Dubai Police, including the Mounted Police Station. He added that the Mounted Police Station always strives to excel and improve the capabilities of its employees and develop their job performance utilising the latest methods and techniques per international standards and specifications.