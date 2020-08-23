Dubai Police officer participates in analysis, publication of Human Genome Diversity Project

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2020) An officer from the Dubai Police joined the international efforts to understand human genetic diversity and published the most comprehensive atlas of genetic variation to date by analysing a diverse set of global populations, as part of the Human Genome Diversity Project, HGDP.

Major Mohamed Ali Al Marri, who is a PhD student at the University of Cambridge, and his fellow researchers, in cooperation with Cambridge University and Harvard University, published two papers on the project.

Al Marri, who is also heading a new project to study Arab genome diversity for his PhD, and completed his studies under the Dubai Police Scholarship Programme, expressed his appreciation and gratitude at the force for giving him and his fellow researchers the opportunity to become students at the most prestigious universities in the world.

"Due to the support of the Dubai Police, I was able to take part and lead the analysis of the HDGP, a 30-year project involving many scientists who collected DNA samples from diverse human populations. This collaborative effort led to the establishment of an open access genetic resource involving 54 populations," Al Marri added.

"In the two papers we published, we closely analysed human genetic diversity by assessing a dataset of almost 1,000 samples. The experience I gained, from analysing data to writing manuscripts, as well as the lack of Arabian samples in the project, inspired me to start the Arab Genome Project," he added.

"The results of both these projects will enable us to create an encyclopaedia of human genetic variations, that will help create better human identification tests in the field of forensics. It will also advance the long-term goal of personalised medicine," he noted.

Brigadier Dr. Saleh Abdullah Murad, Director of the General Department of Human Resources at the Dubai Police, stated that Al Marri's success represents the scientific capabilities of the Dubai Police.

"In response to the government’s Emiratisation initiative, the Dubai Police sponsors Emirati talents in their journey as university and college students before recruiting them as employees, with consistent monitoring of their affairs by the Scholarship and Recruitment Department at the General Department of Human Resources at the Dubai Police," he said.

Lt. Colonel Dr. Mansour Al Balushi, Director of the Scholarship and Recruitment Department, said that there are currently 165 full-time students studying under Dubai Police scholarships, with 45 of them being PhD candidates, 28 masters students and 92 bachelors degree students.

"The department provides its scholarship students with EFAAD and a smart service, and attends to their needs around the clock. It also formed the Dubai Police Scholars Council to invest in their abilities and support them in creating an innovative and creative environment, which will enable them to foresee the future of security in Dubai," he added.