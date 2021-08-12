UrduPoint.com

Dubai Police Organises Cultural Activities For Consuls And Diplomatic Missions

Dubai Police organises cultural activities for consuls and diplomatic missions

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2021) The Dubai Police, represented by the Security Awareness Department, is strengthening cultural exchange with consuls and diplomatic personalities in the emirate through a community initiative dubbed 'Cultural Exchange Visits'.

The community initiative comprised organising visits for consuls and diplomatic personalities to the Dubai Police Museum and the Security Innovation Lab to enhance cooperation and cultural and social communication, in addition to showcasing the history of Dubai Police, its achievements, and future projects in safety and security.

Butti Al Falasi, Director of the Security Awareness Department at Dubai Police, said that the initiative comes under the directives of Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and the follow-up of Brigadier Khaled Shehail, Director of the General Department of Community Happiness at Dubai Police.

"The initiative successfully completed its first phase with preparing a programme of special visits for consuls of six countries including Kuwait, Grenada, Turkey, Tajikistan, Lebanon and Zambia, to the Dubai Police Museum and the Security Innovation Lab, in the presence of 45 diplomatic and consular personalities and representatives from these countries", he added.

Al Falasi pointed out that these visits align with Dubai Police's strategic objective to ensure community happiness among Arab and foreign residents in Dubai, stressing the force's keenness to promote stronger cooperation and collaboration with local, regional, and international diplomatic partners.

