Dubai Police outlines traffic violations recorded by AI-enabled radars

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2025) The General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police has clarified the types of violations recorded by radar systems that utilize artificial intelligence technology, along with the associated fines, vehicle impoundment durations, and black points. This initiative aims to enhance road safety and reduce traffic accidents.

This information was announced during a press conference at the Research and Development Centre at Dubai Police Headquarters, attended by Brigadier Issam Ibrahim Al Awar, Acting Deputy Director of the General Department of Traffic, Brigadier Engineer Mohammad Ali Karam, Director of Traffic Technologies in the General Department of Traffic, along with several number of senior officers and journalists.

During the event, the General Department of Traffic provided an overview of traffic violations monitored by the technical traffic control systems. Among these violations, exceeding the maximum speed limit by more than 80 km/h incurs a substantial fine of AED 3,000, a 60-day vehicle impoundment, and 23 black points on the driver's licence. Similarly, if the speed limit exceeds 60 km/h, the fine is AED 2,000, along with a 20-day vehicle impoundment and 12 black points.

Additionally, a fine of AED 1,000 applies for exceeding the speed limit by more than 50 km/h, while a fine of AED 700 is imposed for exceeding it by more than 40 km/h. Moreover, exceeding the speed limit by over 30 km/h results in a fine of AED 600, and exceeding it by more than 20 km/h incurs a fine of AED 300.

Running a red light incurs a fine of AED 1,000, a 30-day vehicle impoundment, and 12 black points. Similarly, if a vehicle fails to stay in the mandatory lane, the driver faces a fine of AED 400.

For heavy vehicles that do not comply with mandatory lane regulations, the fine escalates significantly to AED 1,500, accompanied by 12 black points.

Driving against the flow of traffic results in a fine of AED 600, a 7-day vehicle impoundment, and 4 black points. In addition, if a motorist improperly uses the shoulder of the road, the fine increases to AED 1,000, accompanied by a 30-day vehicle impoundment and 6 black points.

Not wearing a seatbelt while driving results in a fine of AED 400 and 4 black points. In contrast, if a driver becomes distracted by using a phone while behind the wheel, the fine increases to AED 800 and 4 black points. Additionally, exceeding the allowed tint limit on a vehicle's windows incurs a fine of AED 1,500.

Maintaining a safe distance behind the vehicle in front is crucial; failing to do so incurs a fine of AED 400 and 4 black points. Furthermore, driving a vehicle that produces excessive noise results in a fine of AED 2,000 and 12 black points. Lastly, not giving way to pedestrians at designated crossing areas incurs a fine of AED 500 and 6 black points.

Turning in a non-designated area results in a fine of AED 500 and 4 black points. Similarly, driving with an expired licence also carries a fine of AED 500 and 4 black points. If a vehicle stops in the middle of the road without a valid reason, the fine increases to AED 1,000 and 6 black points.

The fine for heavy vehicles entering prohibited areas is AED 1,000 and 4 black points. Additionally, stopping behind other vehicles in a manner that blocks their movement incurs a fine of AED 500.

